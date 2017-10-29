C. Jean Bish (June 30, 1930 - October 24, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — C. Jean Bish, 87, passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for six years and was a former resident of Niagra Falls, New York.

Ms. Bish was born on June 30, 1930, in Bradford, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Clair Amenzo Norton and Hazel Jane Ogden.

She attended schools in Bradford, Pennsylvania and was a 1947 graduate of Bradford High School.

Ms. Bish married William Austin Bish in 1950 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, and he preceded her in death in March of 1985.

She worked as a bank officer for many years at several different banks, and later retired in 1996.

Ms. Bish enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, and was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Survivors include one son, Mark Bish of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter, Rebecca Boyse of Green River, Wyoming, six grandsons, two granddaughters, several great-grandchildren, and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clair Norton and Hazel Norton, husband William Bish, one son, David John Bish, one daughter, Melissa Jean Rogers, and one sister Phyliss Baldwin.

Following cremation services are pending.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.