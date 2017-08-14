Calling All Actors! Auditions for Gloria Tonight!

Get ready for Gloria!

Auditions for the upcoming play presented by Actors’ Mission is tonight!

Just don’t blame Gloria…

This funny, trenchant, and powerful play, a current hit on Broadway, follows an ambitious group of editorial assistants at a notorious Manhattan magazine, each of whom hopes for a starry life of letters and a book deal before they turn thirty.

Then opportunity comes a knocking in the form of an unexpected, tragic but story-worthy event. Suddenly, an ordinary humdrum workday becomes anything but!

Directed by Christina Magagna

Assisted by Roy O. Handen & Tom Zuehlsdorff

Audition Information

Dates & Times

Monday, August 14: 6 to 9 pm.

Tuesday, August 15: 6 to 9 pm.

Sunday, August 20: 2 – 5 pm.

Location:

Elk’s Lodge, 307 C Street, Rock Springs

Details

No preparations necessary.

3 males & 3 females – Millenials

About the Actors’ Mission

Actors’ Mission is a non-profit community theater based in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Founded in 2002, we have been bringing professional quality theater using all volunteer talent to Sweetwater County for 15 years. Our productions are free to the public, and we provide a free meal with every show. We host open auditions for each production, encouraging fresh talent from the community to get involved.

