Calling All Inspiring Entrepreneurs: How To Start Your Own Business Workshop Competition Kicks Off February 22nd

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition in partnership with the SBDC Network, Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Green River Chamber of Commerce and Trona Valley Community Federal Credit Union presents a six-week workshop on how to start your own business. The workshop will cover the following topics on the following dates:

February 22 nd – Wyoming Dept. of Workforce Service & SBDC Market Research Center “Free Resources for your Business”

March 1 st – How to Write a Business Plan

March 8 th – HR & Ethics

March 15 th – Taxes and Payroll

March 22 nd – Marketing & Branding

March 29th– Social Media Advertising

The workshop will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. alternating at both the Rock Springs and Green River Western Wyoming Community College Campuses.

The cost for the workshop is a one-time fee of $40.00.

Registration can be done by stopping at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 1897 Dewar Drive or by calling (307)-362-3771.

There will be a limit of 25 participants allowed to participate in this workshop for the six-week program. Kayla McDonald, Business Development Manager for the SEDC had this to say about the six-week program, “There are many entrepreneurs in Sweetwater County, and one of the many services of the SEDC is to provide resources to help businesses be successful, by having this workshop we will be giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to obtain the knowledge of how to start their own business, and ultimately they will be helping the economy of Sweetwater County with providing service as well as jobs.”

The How to Start your Own Business Workshop will provide tips, resources, and most of all hands-on examples on how to be successful in creating your own business. Along with the How to Start your Own Business Workshop we will also be offering a Business Plan Competition.

Those that are interested in the competition will have the opportunity to present their business plan to a panel of judges and the winner will win a prize package, with memberships to both Rock Springs and Green River Chamber of Commerce, advertising and much more.

To register please visit the link provided.