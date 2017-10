ROCK SPRINGS — You might be still focused on ghosts and ghouls, but the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce has jingle bells on the brain.

They’ve announced the theme of the 20th Annual Holiday Lighted Christmas Parade is “A Christmas Story” This year’s Parade will take place Saturday, December 2nd at 5:30pm.

Parade applications will be available November 1st at 8am and will be available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

