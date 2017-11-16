You Can ‘Adopt’ A Tree Of Sharing Child

SWEETWATER COUNTY — If you’re looking to give back this holiday season please think about adopting a child from the Tree of Sharing.
You can find ornaments at the following locations.
For more information, you can call the Boy’s and Girls Club of Sweetwater County at 382 2639.
Commerce Bank of Wyoming
City of Rock Springs
1st Bank
Green River Basin Federal Credit Union
Plains Tire
PowerTrust Credit Union
US Bank Green River
Flaming Gorge Harley
City of Green River
Trona Valley Community FCU Green River
Trona Valley Community FCU Rock Springs
White Mountain Mall
Herbergers
Sportsman Warehouse
RSNB Gateway
RSNB Downtown
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County