You Can ‘Adopt’ A Tree Of Sharing Child

SWEETWATER COUNTY — If you’re looking to give back this holiday season please think about adopting a child from the Tree of Sharing.

You can find ornaments at the following locations.

For more information, you can call the Boy’s and Girls Club of Sweetwater County at 382 2639.

Commerce Bank of Wyoming

City of Rock Springs

1st Bank

Green River Basin Federal Credit Union

Plains Tire

PowerTrust Credit Union

US Bank Green River

Flaming Gorge Harley

City of Green River

Trona Valley Community FCU Green River

Trona Valley Community FCU Rock Springs

White Mountain Mall

Herbergers

Sportsman Warehouse

RSNB Gateway

RSNB Downtown

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County