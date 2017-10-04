Candlelight Vigil for Las Vegas Victims Tonight

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs locals are hosting a candlelight vigil at 7:30 pm tonight at Bunning Park. The vigil is for all the victims and families that were affected by the Sunday night shooting in Las Vegas.

According to the event page, it’s recommended that you bring long, skinny candles supported by a Styrofoam cup to catch the wax drippings. There will be limited extras at the vigil. The organizers ask that everyone who purchases candles to buy one extra for someone else at the event who does not have one.

See the event information here.