Cannon Oil & Gas Is Hiring

Company Description

Cannon Oil and Gas Well Service Inc. is a locally owned and operated servicing company. Cannon’s mission is to employ a highly trained staff committed to the health, safety and environment of its employees and customers. Cannon’s commitment to its customers and employees makes them a leader in the industry. Cannon operates primarily in the state of Wyoming, but services operations across the US.

Job Description

Cannon is hiring experienced employees that have been employed on work over rig operations in the oil and gas industry. Experienced rig pushers, rig operators, floorhands, and derrickhands are preferred but not required. Cannon is also looking for experienced swab rig operators.

Cannon offers benefits to full-time employees and is an equal opportunity employer.

Apply Today

Interested individuals can apply in person at 348 Turret Dr. in Rock Springs or online at www.cannonoilandgas.com.

