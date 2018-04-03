Cannon Oil & Gas is Hiring Today!

Cannon Oil and Gas Well Service Inc. is hiring for multiple positions in Sweetwater County!
A locally owned and operated work over/completion/P&A servicing company, Cannon’s mission is to employ a highly-trained staff committed to the health, safety, and environment of its employees and customers.
Cannon’s commitment to its customers and employees makes them a leader in the industry. Cannon operates primarily in the state of Wyoming, but services operations across the US.
They are an industry leader in safety with 15 years of “No Lost Time.”
Sign-On Bonus for New Hires, Annual Retention Bonus for Current Employees, and Safety Bonuses, All in Addition to Your Salary
We are Hiring
Cannon has multiple positions available and although experience is preferred, it is not necessary. We offer training for all positions. The ability to learn the job within a reasonable amount of time is required.
Our open positions are:
- Mechanic
- Cement Operator
- Rig Operator
- Rig Hands
The Benefits of Working for Cannon
Cannon Oil & Gas has served Sweetwater County for 40 years and prides itself on offering great benefits to our employees and their families.
Those benefits include:
- Medical/Dental/Vision
- 401k
- Paid Vacation
- Safety Bonus Pay
- Sign-On Bonuses for New Hires
- Annual Retention Bonus
Cannon is an equal opportunity employer. To be eligible for employment you must pass a pre-employment drug screening and continued drug screening is required.
Apply Today!
Apply in-person at 348 Turret Dr., Rock Springs, WY or online here.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.