Can’t Go to Sturgis? Rally to The Embassy!

Get your poker face ready!

Don’t miss the Poker Run Rally at The Embassy Tavern Saturday, August 26.

All proceeds go to Disabled American Veterans.

The Embassy Tavern and The Ponderosa Bar & Lounge are putting on a Poker Run to remember, packed with more than just cards.

The event-filled day starts with a poker rally, but the fun goes through the evening with live music by local band EZ outside, and a live viewing of the Mayweather & McGreger fight inside.

Fresh food and prizes are in the mix as well. Don’t miss your chance to win a new grill!

Poker Run Saturday, Aug. 26

Starts at 9 am

Sign up at the Embassy at or before the event

$10 for the first hand, then $5 for every hand after

Ends at 5 pm turn in hands

Band EZ starts at 6 pm street dance

. Stops Start at Ponderosa or Embassy

Harley Davidson

Hub

Mountain View

Back to Ponderosa or Embassy (which ever you didn’t start at)

. Prizes 50/50 raffle cash prize

Raffle items range from gift baskets to a new grill

Door prizes for donaters

Events

Street Dance: Band EZ plays at 6 pm

Fight (Mayweather & McGreger) $10 cover

Pig roast $10 a plate (FREE to riders)

Games $10 entry

Hungry hippo

Battle ship pong tournament

. For more information CALL The Embassy Tavern at 307-875-5552. Follow The Embassy Tavern on Facebook here.

