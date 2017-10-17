Car Left In Neutral Rolls Into GR Residence

GREEN RIVER — Green River Police Department Officers were dispatched to an address on Lynn Court on October 16th, for a report that a vehicle crashed into a residence.

It was reported a silver Ford Focus was parked in a driveway on N 5th West and unoccupied.

The manual transmission for the vehicle was left in neutral and the emergency brake was not engaged.

The vehicle rolled backwards (north) struck a retaining wall, bounced off the retaining wall and traveled in a southwest direction across N 5th West, off an embankment into the backyard of the residence on Lynn Court.

The vehicle rolled forward and crashed into a large pot and the back of the residence.

With the exception of paint transfer from the damaged pot at the residence there did not appear to be any other exterior damage to the residence.

The resident was home at the time of the crash and did not hear or feel the vehicle hit the house before noticing the vehicle in the backyard.

No injuries were reported, Malonie O’ Toole, age 48 of Green River, was issued a citation for requirements upon leaving a motor vehicle unattended.