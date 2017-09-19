Care Giving Events Slated For Green River And Rock Springs In October

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Southwest Wyoming, caregivers will have the opportunity to take part in Alzheimer’s simulations on loss of memory, reduced vision and hearing during two AARP-sponsored events on Alzheimer’s and dementia, Oct. 11 in Green River, and Oct. 12 in Rock Springs.

The events will feature caregiver resources available in Wyoming, as well as resources available through AARP for those with Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia. Memory screening is also available by appointment.

“There are over 100,000 caregivers in our state currently,” says AARP Wyoming State Director, Sam Shumway. “Caregiving is one of the most important and challenging roles a person can have. We hope these events will offer support to those who are devoting their time and energy to caring for a loved one.

Casper Mayor and Director of Mountain Plaza Assisted Living Kenyne Humphrey will be the keynote for both events. Humphrey is a certified Dementia Practitioner and Certified Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Care Trainer. Humphrey says her personal and professional life forced her to deal with dementia on a daily basis, forcing her to look for new ways to help those both suffering from dementia and caregivers alike.

“I have a love-hate relationship with dementia,” says Humphrey, who is also the chair of the Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming. “I want to problem solve issues people with Alzheimer’s and dementia face. I have a mom and both grandmothers who suffer from it. Learning more about it is a passion of mine and it is sort of what my life revolves around.”

Humphrey says the event will offer simulations of what it is like to have difficulty hearing, seeing, and dealing with arthritis. It will also offer tips on working with those who do suffer from memory issues. Humphrey said she has used similar simulations with her staff at Mountain Plaza in an attempt to get a sense for what their client’s experience. Humphrey points out if caregivers can get an understanding for how they feel, it can change how caregivers work with their loved ones.

The Green River event is slated for 11 am-1 p.m. at the Golden Hour Senior Citizens Center at 550 Uinta Street, Suite A. The Oct. 12 presentation will take place at the Young At Heart Center, from 6:00 p.m – 8:30 p.m., located at 2400 Reagan Ave. in Rock Springs. There is no charge to attend either event, but registration is required by visiting the AARP website at: states.aarp.org/region/wyoming/.

Memory screenings are also available. Those wishing to be screened during the Green River presentation can make an appointment to get the screening done on October 11th, here at Golden Hour Senior Center, by calling 307-872-3223. Memory screenings can also be done in Rock Springs on Oct. 12 at Young at Heart Senior Center by calling 307-352-6737.