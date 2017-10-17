Carl Granderson Earns MW Defensive Player of the Week Honors

LARAMIE– University of Wyoming junior defensive end Carl Granderson was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in a 28-23 road win at Utah State last Saturday.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:





Granderson Sealed UW’s Win with Sack

Granderson sealed Wyoming’s victory at Utah State by sacking the USU quarterback for a safety with 37 seconds remaining in the game on the Aggies’ final possession. It was the first safety of Granderson’s career.

The native of Sacramento, Calif., where he played at Grant High School, also intercepted the first pass of his college career and returned it six yards, ending a Utah State drive at the Wyoming 41-yard line in the second quarter.

All six of Granderson’s tackles on the day were for 5 yards or less (3, 1, 5, 4, 3 and -7 yards). He also added a QB hurry to his stats in the road win.



Granderson Tied For League Lead in Sacks

Granderson enters this week tied for the league lead in sacks and ranks No. 44 nationally, averaging 0.67 sacks per game. He ranks No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 19 in the nation in fumbles forced, averaging 0.33 fumbles forced per game.

He is No. 3 in the league and No. 30 nationally in tackles for loss (1.33 per game). He ranks No. 2 among all MW defensive linemen in tackles per game, averaging 5.5 tackles. He trails only his teammate, sophomore defensive tackle Youhanna Ghaifan, in that category among MW defensive linemen.

For the season, Granderson has 33 total tackles, including 15 solo tackles and 18 assists. He leads the Cowboys in sacks, with 4.0 for -19 yards and ranks second behind Ghaifan in tackles for loss, with 8.0 for -26 yards.



Second Player of the Week Honor for UW

In addition to his one safety and one interception, he also has been credited with three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

It is the first defensive player of the week of Granderson’s career. He is the second Cowboy this season to earn Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week honors. Junior safety Andrew Wingard earned the honor for his performance versus Hawai’i.