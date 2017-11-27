Carl Granderson Named to Ted Hendricks Award Final Watch List

LARAMIE — Wyoming junior defensive end Carl Granderson has been named to the final watch list for the 2017 Ted Hendricks Award.

Granderson was one of only 27 players nationally named to the award’s final watch list prior to four to six finalists being selected.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:





Candidates’ primary position for the Hendricks Award must be defensive end. From the group of finalists, a winner for the 2017 award will be announced on Dec. 6.

The Ted Hendricks Award is sponsored by the Ted Hendricks Foundation and is named for three-time All-American Ted Hendricks, who played for the University of Miami Hurricanes.

Hendricks went on to play 15 seasons in the NFL from 1969 to 1983. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

Granderson will enter the 2017 bowl season with 72 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, 15.0 tackles for losses, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, four quarterback hurries and one safety for the 2017 season.

He led all Mountain West defensive linemen in tackles this season, averaging 6.0 tackles per game.

Granderson is No. 1 in the Mountain West and ranks 18th in the nation in sacks this season.

The junior from Sacramento, Calif., is also No. 1 in the Mountain West and ranks 29th nationally in tackles for losses.

The Ted Hendricks Award is in its 16th year, having first been presented in 2002.

National media members, head coaches, professional scouts and former winners of the award make up the voting committee for the Hendricks Award.