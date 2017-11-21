Carl Wayne Allgier (June 4, 1961 - November 7, 2017).

CHEYENNE — Carl Wayne Allgier, 56 of Cheyenne WY passed away on November 7, 2017.

He was a former resident of Green River, WY, and Lewiston, ID.

Survivors include his daughters; Kelsie Allgier and companion Logan Watkins of Lewiston, ID; Tara Hodges and husband Adam of Pomeroy, WA; Kendra Allgier and companion Tristan Beaudoin of Moscow, ID; son Tyrel Allgier of Lewiston ID; Jamie Turner and husband Daniel of Kooskia ID;. Grandchildren Tanner and Baily Turner; Deveigh and Dante Davis, Quentin and Oliver Watkins; Kolby, Kendall, and McKenna Hodges. Sisters Nikki Morgan and husband Jon of Hines OR; Kristi and Jeri Ann Allgier of Green River WY; brothers Cloyd Allgier and wife Artis of Monroe WA; Conard Allgier and wife Laura of Lyman WY; Cory Allgier of Cheyenne WY and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Jean Allgier; brothers Craig and Cal Allgier and niece Amanda Allee.

Cremation has taken place, at his request services will be held at a later date.