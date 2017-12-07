Carole Marie Sinclair (December 7, 1941 - December 4, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Carole Marie Sinclair, 75 of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Monday, December 4, 2017, at Sage View Care Center. A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, she died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on December 7, 1941, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Walter Baumann and Sophia Corazza Baumann.

Ms. Sinclair attended schools in Rock Springs, and she was a graduate of the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1960.

She married Dallas Jerry Sinclair in Rock Springs, in 1962 and they later divorced.

Ms. Sinclair was the shipping coordinator for Church and Dwight for thirty-five years, and she retired in 2004. She also worked for Allied Chemical.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Her interests included spending time with her family and playing bingo.

Survivors include one son; Jerry Sinclair of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother; Wayne Baumann and wife Karen of Rock Springs , Wyoming and one niece; Carina Dawn Lund of Northglenn, Colorado, three cousins; Emil Corazza and wife Cheryl of Loveland, Colorado, Chris Corazza of Minnesota, Cathy Corazza of Northglenn, Colorado and grandson Joshua Johnson of Casper, Wyoming.

Ms. Sinclair was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, December 14, 2017, at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil service with rosary will be conducted at 5:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at the church. Friends may call one hour before the services at the church and from 4:00 P.M. until time Vigil Service at the church.

