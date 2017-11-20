Carriage Rides To Begin At Museum This Year; Downtown RS Asks For Additional Traffic Controls

ROCK SPRINGS — During the correspondence portion of the November 21st Rock Springs City Council Meeting, a letter from Downtown Rock Springs regarding this year’s carriage rides will be reviewed.

The letter informs the Rock Springs City Council that this year the Depot will be unavailable. In previous years the Depot served as the starting and finishing point of the rides.

This year the Rock Springs Historical Museum’s fire station door will serve the purpose.

The letter also asks for increased police presence to assist with traffic control.