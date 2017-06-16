Carrie Gay Whittaker April 23, 1952 – June 14, 2017

PINEDALE — On June 14, 2017 we lost our dear, loving friend to heart complications.

Carrie Gay Whittaker, born April 23, 1952 in San Antonio, Texas to George Charles Whittaker and Letricia June Miller.

To know her was to love her, her smile and zest for life was contagious. Her love for all animals was her true passion; she never met a dog or cat she didn’t love -“her babies.”

Carrie lived in Sonoma, California where she worked as an insurance representative for Cigna.

Carrie then moved back to San Antonio in 1986 where she remained until June 2011 when she moved to Pinedale.

Carrie is preceded in death by her father George Charles Whittaker; sister Gena Kimball and her aunt Caroline Witt.

She is survived by her mother June Miller and sisters Sally Daniel, Debbie Danskin and Melody Rubalcaba all of San Antonio, Texas. Our “Care Bear” is watching over all her beloved friends and animals.

Your smile will live in our hearts forever.

We are celebrating Carrie Friday June 23, 2017 in the American Legion Park in Pinedale at 12:00 noon.

Bring your dogs, lawn chairs and your favorite Carrie story.