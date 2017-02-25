Carter, Davis Each Take Second Place in Long Jump on Day 2 of MW Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Senior Cowboy Scott Carter and sophomore Cowgirl Jerayah Davis each placed second in the men’s and women’s long jump, respectively, as action continued Friday at the 2017 Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Carter posted a personal best jump of 24 feet, 3.75 inches to take runner-up honors in the long jump at his final indoor conference meet, while Davis leapt a personal best 19-11 to take the runner-up spot on the women’s side,

“That was big,” head coach Bryan Berryhill said of Carter’s performance. “Getting second, getting eight points for the team in what isn’t his main event – that was big.”

Berryhill was also impressed women’s long jumpers Davis and Ja’la Henderson, who had to leave the long jump pit to compete in the 60-meter dash prelims and then return to the pit for their final jumps. “Ja’la had a great performance again, and Jerayah, same thing – she had to go right back and forth between the 60 qualifying and the long jump, and they both handled it well.”

Carter and Davis each excelled in additional events on Friday as well. Carter qualified for the finals of the men’s 60-meter hurdles, posting the fifth-best time on the day with a personal record of 8.01 seconds. Davis clocked the second-fastest prelim time in the women’s 60-meter dash, tying her own school record at 7.25 seconds. The time is the fastest true 60 meters of Davis’ career.

Wyoming junior Ricky Faure turned in the most impressive finish of the day for the Cowboys, cruising to the best time in the men’s 800 meter prelims with a raw 1:49.39, the No. 2 time in MW indoor championship history. Converted to 1:48.78 for altitude, the time is a personal best and good for No. 2 on the UW all-time list for the event. Faure’s partner in middle distance crime, sophomore Bryce Ailshie, clocked the second-best prelim time at 1:51.57. Cassidy Meade and Kerry White each qualified for the finals of the women’s 800 meters, with Meade clocking the No. 6 prelim time at 2:11.96 while White turned in the No. 8 prelim time at 2:12.10.

Henderson turned in a third-place finish in the women’s long jump, posting a mark of 19-10.25 to earn all-conference honors alongside Davis. Jordan Charles qualified for the finals of the men’s 60-meter hurdles alongside Carter, posting the fastest qualifying time in the field as well as a season-best at 7.86.

In the first indoor 5,000 meters of his career, Jonah Henry clocked a raw time of 15:03.49 to take fifth place overall and put four points on the board for the Cowboys. Megan Brunette climbed to No. 5 on the UW all-time list for the women’s 5,000 meters, posting an adjusted personal best time of 17:03.72.

Jackson Wood provided another highlight for the Cowboys on Friday, qualifying for the finals of the men’s 400 meters with the No. 5 time on the UW all-time list, 48.38. Wood has lowered his personal best time in every one of his 400-meter races this season.

Redshirt freshman Jace Marx posted a personal best time in the men’s 200 meters, qualifying for the finals with a time of 21.71. True freshman Calbi Ausmann also posted a qualifying time in the women’s mile, running a raw 5:03.18 to earn a spot in Saturday’s final.

Damon Unland took seventh in the men’s weight throw, earning two points for the Cowboys with a toss of 59-4. Emelda Malm-Annan added a point for the Cowgirls, taking eighth in the weight throw with a toss of 57-11.75.

With six events complete, the Cowboys are fifth in the team standings with 17 points while the Cowgirls are seventh with 19 points.

“Overall, we advanced a lot of kids in a lot of events,” Berryhill said. “I think it was a pretty positive day. I saw some fight, but we’re going to have to come back tomorrow and even fight a little bit harder.”

The 2017 Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships will wrap up Saturday with a full slate of track and field event finals. Action begins at 10 a.m. MT with the women’s weight throw, while things get started on the track with the finals of the men’s mile at noon. The final track event, the women’s 4×400-meter relay, begins at 2:45 p.m. with an award ceremony to follow. Fans can stream the action and follow live results at the links above or follow along on Twitter at @wyo_track.

