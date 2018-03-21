Casper Police Find 95-Year-Old Woman Duct Taped In Car Trunk

CASPER — According to media reports, and the Casper Police Department, a critical incident alluded to before a press conference was the discovery of a 95-year-old kidnap victim in the trunk of an impounded car.

When she was discovered the woman reported she had been kidnapped and pistol-whipped by two men.

One of the alleged kidnappers was arrested, 20-year-old Kyle McCabe Martin on March 20th.

The other man police were searching for is Adam Ray McClure, who has now been located.

