Casper Police Find 95-Year-Old Woman Duct Taped In Car Trunk

By News Desk -
1.0K
Views
Adam McClure

CASPER — According to media reports, and the Casper Police Department, a critical incident alluded to before a press conference was the discovery of a 95-year-old kidnap victim in the trunk of an impounded car.

When she was discovered the woman reported she had been kidnapped and pistol-whipped by two men.

One of the alleged kidnappers was arrested, 20-year-old Kyle McCabe Martin on March 20th.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The other man police were searching for is Adam Ray McClure, who has now been located.

Click here for the full story.

Kyle McCabe Martin.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR