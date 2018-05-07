Police Officer Wounded in Casper Shootout

Casper Police Department shared a GoFundMe page that was set up to help the wounded officer, which can be found here.

CASPER — On Sunday, May 6, 2018 at approximately 1:36 p.m., Casper Police Department officers were dispatched to a vehicle complaint in the 1400 block of Fairdale Avenue in East Casper.

Upon arrival, two Casper Police Officers made contact with a male who they believed to be involved with the vehicle complaint.

During that contact, the male unexpectedly drew a firearm and engaged the officers in gunfire.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The two officers returned gunfire. As a result of the incident, one of the officers was struck multiple times by the suspect’s gunfire. The suspect was also struck by gunfire and died of his injuries at the scene.

The injured officer was transported to the Wyoming Medical Center Emergency Room where he received immediate, life-saving treatment for his injuries. At this time, the officer remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation of the incident has been turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI). All questions regarding the incident should be directed to DCI.

Natrona County Sheriff’s Department, Mills Police Department, Evansville Police Department, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol are covering calls and preventive patrol today throughout Casper.

“This assistance helps us continue to meet the needs of the officer and the rest of our patrol officers with no disruption in police services,” explained Casper Police Chief McPheeters. “Instead of a Casper police officer responding to a call, as an example, officers from one of our partner agencies may respond.”

“The entire Casper Police Department wishes to acknowledge the outpouring of support evident throughout the community. We would like to thank the staff of the Wyoming Medical Center and the responding ambulance crew for their heroic efforts as they worked to render life-saving aid to our officer,” stated McPheeters.

“It is also important to acknowledge the continuing support of the Public Safety Communications Center, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Mills Police Department, Evansville Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Casper Fire Department, and the others who rendered immediate support to the Casper Police Department and our community so that we can direct our energies to the care of our injured officer, the officer’s family, the members of our patrol division, and the entire extended family of the Casper Police Department and the City of Casper,” said McPheeters.