Casting Call: Tiny Paradise And Tiny House Big Living Want To Film In Wyoming

WYOMING — The producers of HGTV and DIY are currently casting for Two of HGTV’s hit tiny house shows, Tiny Paradise and Tiny House, Big Living, are on the hunt for couples, families and singles (w/sidekicks!) who are about to begin or have recently started building the tiny home of their dreams!

Each series will spotlight professional builders as well as DIYers who are customizing their 400 square foot (or less) home to fit their personal lifestyle. The producers are hoping to concentrate on tiny houses that are in a desert climate, and they want homes that catch the eye.

Are you using all salvaged materials? Are you hiring a professional architect or designing as you go? Tell your story and apply today by contacting one of the Casting Producers below.

Tiny Paradise

Tiny Paradise is all about location, location, location! We’re looking for luxury builds with awe-inspiring views along waterfront properties, in a mountain oasis or along a desert landscape. Think big, beautiful skies and views to make you swoon!” – Casting Call

If interested, email Heather Shreckengost at hshreckengost@dorseytv.com.

Tiny House, Big Living

Tiny House, Big Living is looking for enthusiastic, fun-loving folks who are open to sharing their downsizing adventure with the HGTV/DIY audience and making the most of their living space!

From custom furniture and layouts to unique engineering feats, we want homes that stand out! For more information, or to apply, contact Jenna Ford at jford@dorseytv.com.

All projects need to be finished no later than April 2018 (the sooner, the better!). They will be shooting 6-7 days with each build and can begin filming ASAP so don’t delay!