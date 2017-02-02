Castle Rock Hospital District Hiring General Maintenance Employee

Castle Rock Hospital District in Green River is currently taking applications for a full-time General Maintenance employee.

The employee will be expected to repair and maintain physical structures, mechanical equipment, machinery, and the grounds of the Hospital District keeping property in good repair and working order.

The position requires 40 hours/week, typically Mon – Fri. Applicants should be self-starters with good communication skills, both written and verbal.

This position qualifies for a generous benefits package.

To Apply

Employment applications are available at 1400 Uinta Drive in Green River and online at crhd.org.

Follow Castle Rock Medical Center on Facebook here.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.