Castle Rock Medical Center Hiring Full-Time Collections Clerk

Castle Rock Medical Center is accepting applications for a full-time Collections Clerk.
Applications available at 1400 Uinta Drive or online here.
Position Responsibilities
- Manages designated section of accounts to expedite the collection of outstanding balances including initiating follow-up phone calls
- Assists patients in arranging payment plans and in applying for patient financial assistance
- Transfers accounts aged 90 days or more without appropriate payment arrangements to a collection agency
- Accepts patient payments, answers verbal and written inquiries, and updates patient and account information including collection notes
To Apply
