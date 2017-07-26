Castle Rock Medical Center Hiring Full-Time Collections Clerk

Castle Rock Medical Center is accepting applications for a full-time Collections Clerk.

Applications available at 1400 Uinta Drive or online here.

Position Responsibilities

Manages designated section of accounts to expedite the collection of outstanding balances including initiating follow-up phone calls

Assists patients in arranging payment plans and in applying for patient financial assistance

Transfers accounts aged 90 days or more without appropriate payment arrangements to a collection agency

Accepts patient payments, answers verbal and written inquiries, and updates patient and account information including collection notes

.

To Apply

Employment applications are available at 1400 Uinta Drive in Green River and online at crhd.org.

Follow Castle Rock Medical Center on Facebook.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.