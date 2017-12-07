Castle Rock Medical Center Hiring Full-Time Medical Technologist

Castle Rock Medical Center is hiring a full-time Medical Technologist for their lab.

Applications available online here.

This employee is required to perform various manual and automated procedures to obtain data for use in diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Applicants must be registered as a Medical Technologist with A.S.C.P. Board Registry or equivalent.

Castle Rock offers a competitive salary and benefits for this position.

To Apply

Employment applications are available at 1400 Uinta Drive in Green River and online at crhd.org.

Follow Castle Rock Medical Center on Facebook here.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.