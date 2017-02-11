Castle Rock Medical Center Hiring Full-Time Physician Assistant

Castle Rock Medical Center is taking applications for a full-time Physician Assistant.

Applications available online here.

Under the supervision and direction of their supervising Physician, the Physician Assistant (PA) is responsible for the care of outpatient clinic patients.

The PA will obtain patient histories, perform comprehensive physical examinations to evaluate patients, perform diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, coordinate tests and consultations, implement treatment plans, communicate with referring and consulting physicians, perform patient education, and effectively communicate with patients and families.

This position is contracted to see patients for 40 hours a week, Mon-Fri.

To Apply

Employment applications are available at 1400 Uinta Drive in Green River and online at crhd.org.

Follow Castle Rock Medical Center on Facebook here.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.