Castle Rock Medical Center Hiring Full-Time Receptionist

Front Desk Receptionist

Castle Rock Medical Center is hiring a full-time Receptionist.

Applications available online here.

Position Responsibilities

  • Checking patients in and out
  • Taking messages
  • Making appointments
    .

Position Requirements

  • Detail oriented
  • Able to multi-task
  • Comfortable using a computer
  • Customer service experience is required
    .

To Apply

Employment applications are available at 1400 Uinta Drive in Green River and online at crhd.org.

 

Castle Rock Hospital District

 

