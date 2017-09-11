Castle Rock Medical Center Hiring Full-Time Receptionist

Castle Rock Medical Center is hiring a full-time Receptionist.

Applications available online here.

Position Responsibilities

Checking patients in and out

Taking messages

Making appointments

.

Position Requirements

Detail oriented

Able to multi-task

Comfortable using a computer

Customer service experience is required

.

To Apply

Employment applications are available at 1400 Uinta Drive in Green River and online at crhd.org.

Follow Castle Rock Medical Center on Facebook here.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.