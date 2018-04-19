Castle Rock Medical Center Is Hiring a Part-Time Receptionist

Are you detail-oriented and experienced in customer service?
Castle Rock Medical Center is accepting applications for a part-time Receptionist.
Applications available online here.
Position Responsibilities
- Checking patients in and out
- Taking messages
- Making appointments
.
Position Requirements
- Detail-oriented
- Able to multi-task
- Computer skills
- Customer service experience
- Previous office experience is preferred.
To Apply
Employment applications are available at 1400 Uinta Drive and online at crhd.org.
