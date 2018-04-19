Castle Rock Medical Center Is Hiring a Part-Time Receptionist

Are you detail-oriented and experienced in customer service?

Castle Rock Medical Center is accepting applications for a part-time Receptionist.

Applications available online here.

Position Responsibilities

Checking patients in and out

Taking messages

Making appointments

.

Position Requirements

Detail-oriented

Able to multi-task

Computer skills

Customer service experience

Previous office experience is preferred.

To Apply

Employment applications are available at 1400 Uinta Drive and online at crhd.org.

