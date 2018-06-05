Castle Rock Medical Center Is Hiring for Full or Part-Time Position

By Lindsay Malicoate -
Castle Rock Medical Center has an opening for a full-time or part-time Med Tech, Medical Lab Tech or Certified Clinical Lab Assistant.

Apply Here Today!

Position Responsibilities

  • Perform various manual and automated procedures to obtain data for use in diagnosis and treatment of diseases.
Position Requirements

  • Applicants must be certified by the appropriate accrediting agency.

Compensation

  •  Castle Rock offers a competitive salary and benefits for this position.

To Apply

Employment applications are available at 1400 Uinta Drive and online at crhd.org.

 

Castle Rock Hospital District

 

