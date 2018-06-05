Castle Rock Medical Center Is Hiring for Full or Part-Time Position

Castle Rock Medical Center has an opening for a full-time or part-time Med Tech, Medical Lab Tech or Certified Clinical Lab Assistant.

Position Responsibilities

Perform various manual and automated procedures to obtain data for use in diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Position Requirements

Applicants must be certified by the appropriate accrediting agency.

Compensation

Castle Rock offers a competitive salary and benefits for this position.

To Apply

Employment applications are available at 1400 Uinta Drive and online at crhd.org.

