Castle Rock Medical Center Offers Discounted, Walk-in PSA Tests for Men’s Health Month

As a man, you’ve got lots of plans – like plans for a golf trip with your buddies, or plans to help build your kids a treehouse. But do you have a plan for your health?

If you haven’t been to the doctor lately, you’re not alone. Studies show that over half of men in the U.S. haven’t seen a doctor in the past year. When they do go, it’s often when symptoms are messing up their plans.

Men name different reasons for not going to the doctor. It’s inconvenient. It goes against being strong and invincible. Plus, who wants to hear that something might be wrong?

It’s just a blood test.

Prostate cancer is the third most common cancer in men, affecting 1 in 7 men in the U.S. With a simple blood test, the PSA test measures the level of prostate-specific antigen in your blood, letting you know your risk for prostate cancer. When caught early, 99% of men survive prostate cancer.

Castle Rock Medical Center is offering walk-in PSAs for the month of June for $28. Plan on a healthy future. Stop in today or call (307) 872-4500 for more information.

