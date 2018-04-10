Castle Rock Medical Center Seeking a Nurse or MA

Castle Rock Medical Center is taking applications for an RN, LPN or MA to join their team!

Applications available online here.

Schedule

We are seeking an individual to work on a p.r.n. basis who might be interested in moving toward a part-time/full-time position.

Preferred Skills

We are looking for someone who is motivated, dedicated and flexible.

Strong communication and computer skills are required.

To Apply

Employment applications are available at 1400 Uinta Drive in Green River and online at crhd.org.

Follow Castle Rock Medical Center on Facebook here.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.