Catch the Final Weekend of Johnny Boy at the Actors’ Mission



Catch one of the final shows of Johnny Boy at the Actors’ Mission.

Johnny Boy is an original drama written by one of the Actors’ Mission’s first members, Donovan Rawlings. Rawlings is also directing the show with Bernadine Craft.

Johnny Boy addresses the problems that alcoholism and substance abuse can cause families, and contains adult language and themes. Some content in the show may not be suitable for younger audiences.

Event Information

Dates:

Friday, March 24 at 7 PM

Saturday, March 25 at 7 PM

Sunday Matinee, March 26 at 2 PM

Location:

Elk’s Lodge, 307 C Street, Rock Springs

Tickets are free. Donations are welcomed.

Meals are served an hour before each performance.

About the Actors’ Mission

Actors’ Mission is a non-profit community theater based in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Founded in 2002, we have been bringing professional quality theater using all volunteer talent to Sweetwater County for 15 years. Our productions are free to the public, and we provide a free meal with every show. We host open auditions for each production, encouraging fresh talent from the community to get involved.

