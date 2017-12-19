Catherine Mae 'Katy' Doak (March 2, 1999 - December 16, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Our very dear Daughter, Granddaughter, Sister, and Friend Catherine Mae “Katy” Doak passed away December 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Katy was born to Jim and Christina Doak on March 2, 1999, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Katy was a gifted artist and enjoyed time spent painting. Her other great passions were astronomy, birds, science, and losing herself in a good book.

Katy is survived by her loving parents, Jim and Christina; sister Emily; grandparents Lucille Doak, Susan Terry, and Andrew and Audrey Poulo.

Preceded in death by grandfathers, Jack Doak and J. Brent Terry and uncle, Joe Doak.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 22, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Unitarian Church of Salt Lake (569 S. 1300 E., SLC, UT 84102).

In lieu of flowers, please offer donations to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.