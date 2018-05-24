Cecil “Ed” Skorcz (July 20, 1937 – May 21, 2018)

PINEDALE– Cecil “Ed” Skorcz, 80 years of age, passed away Monday May 21, in Rock Springs. Ed was born in Sheridan, Arkansas on July 20, 1937 brought into this world by his parents Mike and Dorothy Skorcz.

He was the second of seven children: brothers Frank, Leo; sisters Margaret, Barbara, Connie and Kathy.

Ed’s family moved from Arkansas to the Eden Valley when he was very young. He attended school in Farson and was a key member of both the football and basketball teams. He graduated in 1956.

He began serving in the Army National Guard as a senior in high school and would serve a total of eight years.

Ed married his high school sweetheart, the woman he would spend his life with, Fern Matilainen, on June 29th, 1958 at the Episcopal Church in Eden. Together they raised their three children, daughters Cheryl, Karen and son Dale. They would move around the state of Wyoming, spending time briefly in Lingle, then fourteen years in Mountain View, then settled in Big Piney.

Ed went to work for the Soil Conservation District on the Farson Project, while still serving in the National Guard. He worked for the government for a total of twenty years. Ed was a member of the Lions Club in Mountain View.

Following his time with the Soil Conservation Service, Ed and Fern opened Big Piney Carpets and provide a vast amount of carpentry work for the area. Ed would live out his years in Big Piney after closing the store in 2009.

Ed was a hunter in his younger years, providing food for his family. An avid golfer and a member of Rendevous Meadows for many years. He loved to watch basketball, mainly his beloved Utah Jazz.

Ed is survived in death by his wife Fern, children, sisters Margaret ( James Noble), Barbara Boyce, Kathy (Kelly Brown), brother Leo Skorcz. His grandchildren Joshua, Ryan (Melanie), Meghan McGinnis, Allie (Jake Sylte), and Zachary Wenz. Great grandchildren Charlie and Connor McGinnis, and Paetyn Sylte. Along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Frank and sister Connie Binning.

Funeral services will be held at the Southwest Sublette County Pioneers in Marbleton, Friday, May 25 at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Southwest Sublette County Pioneers in Marbleton.