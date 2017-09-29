Cecilia Cordova (November 25, 1920 – September 24, 2017)

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT — Cecilia Cordova, 96, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017, in West Valley City, Utah.

She was a former resident of Rock Springs and Superior, Wyoming and Maxwell, New Mexico.

Mrs. Cordova was born on November 25, 1920, in Tinaja, New Mexico, the daughter of Demetrio Archuleta and Fidelina Trujillo Archuleta.

She attended primary and high school in New Mexico.

Mrs. Cordova married Carlos V. Cordova on May 29, 1939, in Buena Vista, New Mexico and he preceded her in death on September 28, 1994.

Mrs. Cordova was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Survivors include two sons; Carlos Cordova and wife Dixie of Laramie, Wyoming, and Jose M. Cordova and wife Roberta of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three daughters; Eloina Maddox Pruitt of Denver, Colorado, Linda Joy Rodriguez of West Valley, Utah, Rosemary Cecilia Montoya of Commerce City, Colorado, one brother; Bernardo Lee Archuleta of Maxwell, New Mexico, twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Demetrio and Fidelina Archuleta, her husband Carlos V. Cordova, one son; Leo Cordova, three grandsons; Richard Medina, Bernardo Cordova, and Danny Maddox, three great-grandchildren; Kaleb Drew Cordova, Marissa Cordova, and Phoenix Braithwaite, and one son-in-law; Randy Pruitt.

Cremation will take place and a Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will take place in Maxwell, New Mexico.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes. com.