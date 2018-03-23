The Cedar Apartments Available for Rent

The Cedar Apartments offer a unique living opportunity for individuals who want to live in a smaller apartment community.

Established in a quiet, safe neighborhood away from the mainstream make these apartments ideal. Each building consists of four units that have their own private entrance to a patio and storage shed.

There is plenty of shade and yard space due to the beautifully landscaped property. You are just a few minutes away from schools, shopping and fine dining.

Looking for a home that gives you the lifestyle you deserve? The Cedars are for you.

Parking:

Surface Lot

Lease Length:

12 months

Features:

Washer/Dryer

Smoke-Free

Sorry, No Pets Allowed

To view the apartments or to schedule your move-in, please contact:

L&M Enterprises

Office: 307-389-0535

