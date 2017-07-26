Celebrate Plains Tire’s 76th Anniversary Sale with Big Tire Deals

Come on down and Celebrate 76 years of big deals on the tires your family has enjoyed for generations, with Plains Tire.

Stop by Plains Tire for their 76th Anniversary Sale!



.

76th Anniversary Sale

Plains Tire is offering special deals:

Enter for a chance to win FREE tires!

Buy 3 tires, get the 4th FREE!

Get $50 instant rebate when you buy a new set of 4 BF Goodrich tires.

.



Financing Available

$50 instant rebate when you purchase a set of 4 new BF Goodrich tires.

.

.



.

Locations

Rock Springs

1155 Dewar Drive

Phone: (307) 382-5840

Green River

73 Uinta Drive

Phone: (307) 875-5253

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.