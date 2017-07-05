Celebrate Wyoming’s Legacy July 10

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site will celebrate the “Legacy of Wyoming,” from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Monday July 10, commemorating Wyoming’s statehood which became the 44th state in the union on July 10, 1890.

This year’s free event, “44 That’s Our Star,” will feature Buffalo Bill and Dr. Jo (Flower of the Prairie) in a live musical concert featuring western songs, cowboys, the Oregon Trail and world-class yodeling. The show will be accompanied by a multi-media presentation of historical paintings and Wyoming photographs, depicting Wyoming’s proud western heritage.

“We are honored to have such talented musical performers, Buffalo Bill Boycott and Dr. Jo, help us celebrate Wyoming’s Statehood. “The Legacy of Wyoming” concert will be held at 1:30 pm in the Theater,” says Deborah Amend, Site Superintendent. “Come and enjoy an afternoon filled with entertainment, family fun and food.”

Opening ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. with the posting of the colors and special appearance by Morgan Wallace, 2017 Miss Laramie Jubilee, and her royal court. Free hot dog lunch with birthday cake will be served at 11:10 a.m. for the first 700 people. Craig Ingram trick roping and bullwhips will perform at 12 p.m. and the Kids’ money scramble is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Stagecoach rides, Kids’ Drive a Tractor, and more activities will fill the afternoon with amusement.

This free community event is possible thanks to the following sponsors: First Interstate Bank, Van’s Wholesale, and Wyoming Territorial Park Historic Association.

For more information call 307-745-3733.