Celebrating Life at Annual Cancer Survivor Dinner [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County cafeteria was full of cancer survivors and their families and friends last night for the annual Cancer Survivor Dinner.

Celebrating and Thanking One Another

The dinner is hosted each year by Memorial Hospital and Relay for Life of Sweetwater County. It gives survivors of cancer and their caregivers a chance to gather and enjoy a nice pasta dinner together.

“This is just an evening for our cancer survivors to get together with their caregivers, their loved ones, their family, and just celebrate life,” the event organizer and member of Relay for Life of Sweetwater County Dianne Blazovich said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“It’s just a nice time to sit and visit and have fun and mingle with everyone,” Blazovich added.

The dinner is a great opportunity for survivors to recognize and thank their caregivers for all of their support.

The Survivors Dinner provides survivors and caregivers with a space to meet other cancer survivors who have lived through the same or similar experiences.

It can also be a great support group and a source of inspiration for those who have been newly diagnosed with cancer.