Celebrating Life at Annual Cancer Survivor Dinner [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County cafeteria was full of cancer survivors and their families and friends last night for the annual Cancer Survivor Dinner.
Celebrating and Thanking One Another
The dinner is hosted each year by Memorial Hospital and Relay for Life of Sweetwater County. It gives survivors of cancer and their caregivers a chance to gather and enjoy a nice pasta dinner together.
“This is just an evening for our cancer survivors to get together with their caregivers, their loved ones, their family, and just celebrate life,” the event organizer and member of Relay for Life of Sweetwater County Dianne Blazovich said.
“It’s just a nice time to sit and visit and have fun and mingle with everyone,” Blazovich added.
The dinner is a great opportunity for survivors to recognize and thank their caregivers for all of their support.
The Survivors Dinner provides survivors and caregivers with a space to meet other cancer survivors who have lived through the same or similar experiences.
It can also be a great support group and a source of inspiration for those who have been newly diagnosed with cancer.
Celebration of Success
Dr. Banu Symington, Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center Hematologist/Oncologist and medical director, and Dr. Zachary Nicholas of the cancer center’s Department of Radiation Oncology were present at the dinner to celebrate their patients’ successes.
“You being with us tonight is a celebration of success,” Dr. Nicholas said. “Sometimes our successes aren’t always being cured. Sometimes it’s having enough time to see a grand kid graduate, or to see your own children get married. I look forward to all those events.”
Dr. Nicholas said that last night’s dinner was his second survivor dinner, and that the dinner is a lot of fun.
“This is that moment where we realize that there’s moments for joy and there’s times to get together and not worry about chemotherapy and radiation burns, and rather just enjoy some good pasta,” Dr. Nicholas said.