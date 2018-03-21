CFAC Feature Art From Overland And Farson/eden Schools

ROCK SPRINGS — Continuing the Youth Arts Month exhibits at the Community Fine Arts Center are Overland Elementary and Farson/Eden School from March 21- 31, 2018.

“We have more colorful student artwork on display,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “I love seeing the new work as we change out the displays every two weeks. And we have had dozens of families come in to see the exhibits which tells us it is worth the effort.”

National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The fourth 2018 YAM exhibit includes over 140 students’ artwork and they are under the instruction of Jamie Morgan at Overland Elementary School, and Katie Facklam at Farson/Eden School.

Farson/Eden School

Kindergarten: Keelyn Brossard, Sage Madsen, Page Nielson, Creed Pate, Mason Suter, Miley Thoman

Second Grade: Saige Baker, Karter Duran, Drew Eaton, Sophia Goicolea, Stephen Griffin, Micah King, Hailey Ludwig, Yahir Laredo, Stryker Thoren, Damian Trejo

Third Grade: Ashlyn Draycott, Carolyn Draycott, Lance Hodder, Thor Johannesen, Bailee Neilson, Kali Neese, Mason Nix, Isaiah Palmer, Danilynn Smith

Seventh Grade: Nathan Brunkhardt, Aubrey Bryan, Brandon Clark, Mycale Click, Korbyn Hay, Sydney Jones, Jesse Ludwig, Wyatt Merkley, Hunter Riding, Matthew Smith, Simeon Stotts, Brandy Thoren.

Tenth Grade: MaKayla Barney, Elizabeth Bird, Cody Goodwin, Karson Keeler, Billy Ludwig, Reed Misner, Raelyn Quick, Amanda Weaver, Rebecah Winward.

Eleventh Grade: Michael Gribowskas, Lain Mitchelson.

Twelfth Grade: Braxton Applequist, Leah Huckaby, Cruz Lucero, Carter Malec, Zoe Swanson.

Overland Elementary

Kindergarten: Barnett Brooklyn, Cameron Bowles, Kannin Boylen, Catalina Chaverria Frias, Alec Coca, Karter Eikanger, Kaden Fernandez, Paislee Jex, Curtis Latham, Karlee Lewis, Isaac Lopez, Calista Mancini, Jacobi McCoy, Alfredo Mejia Ayala, Zhi Poignee-Wyatt, David Rivera.

First Grade: Dawnivon Acuna, Yocell Antunez, Kylie Chaffin, Julia Flake, Vaden Gomez, Ryker Grady, Bella Guild, Drake Hautala, Sophia Hayes, Addison Hymas, Ean Jensen, Dax Joy, Amiyah Martinez, Natalie Olmsted, Sam Ratzlaff, Bohden Roth, Lesly Sagastume, Carson Slane, Colby Wright.

Second Grade: Trinity Abernathy Makiya Akers, Brayton Boylen, Jose Chaverria Frias, Adyn Coca, Zoey Conner, Elijah Estrada, Kendra Flack, Garrett Flake, Jordana Frericks, Alayna Garcia, Pedro Guerrero, McKinley House, Echo Knezovich, Anahilea Moreno Flores, Adalee Ortega, Seth Schmaltz, Jaime Serrano Gonzalez, Macey Smith.

Third Grade: Kerra Colley, Keiren Crosby, Hugo Cuevas, Alexander Frias, Landon Grady, Julio Hernandez-Barraza, Carmen Hernandez Soles, Damon Hodges, Jaydan Knezovich, Jett Knezovich, Alyssa Lewis, McKenzie Ouellette, Braxton Reed, Noah Ribordy, Amber Richardson-Lucero, Daneila Salazar, Jose Serrano Gonzalez, Hunter Swensen.

Fourth Grade: Alyssa Brown, Brynn Coughlin, Seth Dennis, Hannah Eun-Hye Bae, Izabelle Hale, Noah Hymas, John McCormick, Addison Nations, Bethanie Newport, Omar Rivera, Valentina Sagastume, Lincoln Smith, Alyssa Taft, Christopher Villalpa, Jaydon Walther, Rilynn Weste.

Continuing the exhibits calendar, the fifth and sixth grades from Pilot Butte and Eastside Elementary Schools will be on display April 3-14.

Rock Springs Junior High School’s exhibit is April 17 – 28 with a reception on April 18th followed by Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools from May 1 – 12 with a reception on May 2nd.

A special exhibit featuring the art instructors in Sweetwater County School District #1 completes the YAM celebration from May 15 – May 30. A reception will be on May 16th. This is an opportunity for the art teachers to share their own creative work and the students can see their teachers are artists also.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m