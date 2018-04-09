CFAC Walls Filled With Color

ROCK SPRINGS — The fifth and sixth graders from Eastside and Pilot Butte schools are now on display at the Community Fine Arts Center are from now to April 14, 2018.

“The walls are filled with fun, imaginative work,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “From sugar skull masks and active skeletons to silhouette animals against evening skies and clay dragons, the students have shown a lot of talent.”

The CFAC honors the talents of the local students by having art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring. March is Youth Art Month across the country and recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem-solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The fifth 2018 YAM exhibit includes 205 students showing one piece of art each. They are under the instruction of Donna Audevart and Jamie Rogers at Eastside and Pilot Butte Elementary Schools.

EASTSIDE ELEMENTARY

5th Grade

Autumn Aberil, Amaris Atwood, Madelynn Babel, Emily Bae, Charity Beer, Corynn Bell, Roxy Burns, Faron Capozzoli, Gabby Carlson, Logan Condie, Parker Constantino, Azaylee Cornelius, Bailey Cutler, Kylee Davis, Keirah Dean, Alexis Del Villar, Keira Forbush, Karla Garcia, Griffin Garner, Kruz Hernandez, Taci Jones, Hayden Knezovich, Jayce Liptak, Violate Lowell, Storm McCurdy, Williams Meraz, Tiana Nez, Larissa Panzer, Derryk Ridnour, Emma Roark, Almira Rogue, Jocelyn Senstock, Mya Smith, Daxton Staley, Essence Stout, Makyla Sweeney, Kennedy Terrill, Yajahira Torress, Victoria Wahl, Chaiton Williams, Kayleigh Williams.

6th Grade

Kylee Ainge, Hailey Angelovic, Trinidad Arredondo, Elijah Babel, Zavi Babich, Rosario Bernal, Aspyn Blacich, Embrie Brower, David Casillas, Erica Chavez, Jaden Christensen, Nolan Copenbarger, Sophia Cozzens, Robert Crow, Jordan Curtis, Claire Edman, Anthony Ferriera, Kyra Folks, Izabele Frady, Presley Frink, Julieta Gonzalez, Marcella Hall, Travis Hart, Rosaleen Hays, Amy Hernandez, Adoria Hoyt, Cally Jensen, Jay Jordan, Abby Kattering, Evie King, Lucy Leueck, Aubrielle Maes, Jasmine Martinez, Jasmyne Mauch, Ryan Meagher, Karlie Nandrup, Jarrett Nipper, Madilyn Olsen, Kayleigh Prime, Breanna Quickenden, Makenzie Reynolds, Mackenzie Ribordy, Galilea Rodriguez, Extefania Sanchez, Bella Stahr, Trinity Thompson, Hali Witt, Kami Witt.

PILOT BUTTE ELEMENTARY

5th Grade

Jackson Aanerud, Harley Allen, Bailey Amundsen, Nevaeh Anderson, Emma Asay, Eva Asper, Zane Ball, Gabryella Bates, Kylie Bosh, Reagan Buss, Savannah Cantarero, Soren Christensen, Anthony Cordova, Braxton Gates, Cassidy Gibbons, Vanessa Gonzalez, Kyrah Greub, Oreana Hernandez, Lily Hise, Katelyn Hood, Brielle Hunsaker, Terry Jeppsen, Jayden Johnson, Addison Keller, Lacey Lavato, Madison Leavitle, Angel Leon, Bishop Macy, Addison Marcy, Owen McKnight, Adianna Mendoza, Noelle Moser, Conner Murray, Savanna Olsen, Ashlyn Plemel, Bradoc Powell, Megan Rice, Leonor Rodriguez, Miguel Saaverda, Alizae Salinas, Kaylynn Shellman, Cumorah Shuler, Deegan Smith, Taylor M. Smith, Taylor R. Smith, Teghan Stassinos, Jamilynn Stauffer, Jared Swaford , Dalan Wiberg, Gracie Willie.

6th Grade

Brooklin Berry, Gabby Bracho, Ella Brewster, Ariya Burdette, Karley Callahan, Annie Carlson, Jaysha Chavez, Ellie Christensen, Paighten Christensen, Greta Clark, Mike Clarke, Drew Cole, Jendaya Coletti, Brycen Coombs, Aryana Corbett, Martha Covarrubias, Abby Crocket, Jonathan Cruz, Parys Davis, Dallin Ehlert, Avery Elmore, Johnny Emery, Kalea Estes, Landon Ewald, Hunter Faigl, Kyndall Fernandez, Amorie Gamble, Taylor Gili, Emiliano Gonzales, Jenna Harper, Sydnee Harris, Danica Hoffman, Brynn Hunsaker, Jazmin Jamali, Noble Jefferies, D’Khan Johnson, Abby Jones, Whitney Keller, Emma Lash, Elvin Leon, Charly Manning, Chaylynn McDonald, Kaelyn Moncada, Wesley Muir, Danielle Navarro, Damian Oberg, Edwin Perez, Annette Proa, Weston Rhea, Katherine Rodriguez, Brooklyn Ross, Ella Sellers, Chase Shelley, Kyree Sherbeyn, Caitlynn Shipp, Jasmine Skinner, Camden Smith, Chandler Smith, Charlie Smith, Landon Smith, Anna Sorenson, Joshua Sorenson, Kamryn Storey, Kylee Stouffers, Aspen Sylvia-Arwood, Varina Viray-Jilge, Estrella Vensor, Jed Wasseen, Kassidi Webb, Andrew Wheeler, Caitlin Will.

Rock Springs Junior High School art students will display their work April 17 – 28 with a reception on April 18 at 6 p.m. Both Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools will hang their work May 1- 12 with a reception Wednesday, May 2.

To complete the school displays, all the art teachers from the district will show some of their own artwork May 15 – 30. This is a unique opportunity for the teachers to share their own personal artistic expression with their students. A reception will be held Wednesday, May 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One. The center’s hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.