Pacific moisture will bring more clouds across Wyoming today with scattered rain and snow showers falling over the west. A few isolated thunderstorms will also be possible west, while winds will pick up south and east. A Pacific storm system developing off shore will then start to approach the region and rush scattered showers across the Cowboy state tonight and Friday.

Detailed Forecast

Today A slight chance of rain between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of snow showers before 7am, then a slight chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday A 20 percent chance of snow before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of snow after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.