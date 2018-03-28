A cold front moving southeastward across Wyoming will produce snow and rain showers with breezy winds through tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory for Heavy Snow is in effect for the Bighorn Mountains until midnight. Snow will linger in the northern and western mountains Thursday and for the next few days, with mild weather expected elsewhere. Another front is expected in the west Friday night and will spread increased snow chances across the northern and eastern areas of the state through the day Saturday. A nice warmup will begin Sunday through midweek.

Detailed Forecast

Today Scattered snow showers, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight Isolated snow showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.