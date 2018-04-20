Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures today as a cold front moves into Wyoming. Some gusty northeast winds, snow, and rain can be expected across the southern and eastern half of the cowboy state. The weekend will then be back to a dry and mild pattern before the nest system arrives Monday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Rain showers likely before 8am, then rain and snow showers likely between 8am and noon, then rain showers likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 14 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 14 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.