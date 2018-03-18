Chance Of Rain And Snow Showers Before 3 pm

Snow, spreading across the area this morning, will transition over to rain for locations east and a few lower elevations west. Showers will continue throughout the day, turning back to snow tonight. Gusty winds will develop south this afternoon. Snow will diminish tonight through Monday morning, with scattered showers lingering in the north and far west.

Detailed Forecast

Today A chance of rain and snow showers before 3pm, then a chance of rain between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight Patchy blowing snow between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain showers before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.