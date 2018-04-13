The cold front will continue to move across the Cowboy State with snow showers tapering off in the evening. Breezy to Very Windy conditions will continue, lessening overnight as the front exits the region. The weekend will be dry and warmer. Another weather system will move into the west Monday night into Tuesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 2pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy, with a north northwest wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Windy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.