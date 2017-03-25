Chance Of Precipitation Is 50% With Little Or No Snow Accumulation Expected

A weak system will bring areas of snow and rain to much of western and central Wyoming today. A wintry mix of snow and rain will fall through the day across much of the west. This area of precipitation will move east of the Divide by early afternoon, in the form of rain showers. This activity will begin to end this evening, from west to east, and be out of the area by sunrise Sunday.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Scattered snow showers before 10am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then scattered rain showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Scattered rain showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.





Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind around 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.

Monday

A slight chance of rain and snow between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Light west southwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night

A chance of rain before 1am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday

A chance of snow showers before 7am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1pm. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after 7pm, then gradually ending. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy.