Chance of precipitation is 70% With A Total Daytime Snow Accumulation Of Less Than A Half Inch Possible



Light rain and snow will continue to fall west of the Divide this morning. This activity will spread eastward through the day today, with any snow changing over to rain by the noon hour. Rain showers will impact southern portions by this afternoon and reach central portions late this afternoon. Precipitation will be widespread tonight, with snow likely across the west and south. Rain will change over to snow after midnight for many areas east of the Divide. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected by sunrise Tuesday.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

A slight chance of snow before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then rain likely after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Rain likely before 9pm, then rain and snow likely between 9pm and midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 29. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.





Tuesday

Snow likely before noon, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain before midnight, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.