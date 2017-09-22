The cold front will move slowly across the Cowboy state through the day and will bring high elevation snow and widespread rain showers to the region. The wet pattern of snow and rain showers will continue through Monday. Temperatures will slowly drop over the next few days.

Detailed Forecast

Today A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.