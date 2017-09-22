Changes To Regulations For Hunters With Disabilities

LARAMIE – Hunters should be aware of changes to Wyoming Game and Fish Commission Regulation Chapter 35, Hunting Permit Regulations for Persons with Disabilities.

Hunters should be aware of the new Hunting Season Extension Permit.

All Disabled Hunter Permit holders no longer automatically qualify for the hunting season extension. The applicant must meet one of the following to receive a separate hunting season extension permit:

Has a central visual acuity disability, is quadriplegic, upper extremity disabled, paraplegic, permanently paralyzed over at least fifty (50%) percent of their body or otherwise physically disabled so as to be permanently confined to a wheelchair (or similar device) or,

Can produce a decision letter issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, or any branch of the armed forces of the United States, showing the person to have a one hundred (100 percent) percent service connected disability; or

Meets the requirements set forth in W.S. 23-1-705(j); (is 20 years of age or younger with a life threatening illness and is sponsored by a nonprofit charitable organization whose mission it is to provide hunting opportunities and experiences to persons with a life threatening or serious illness).

Hunters issued a hunting season extension permit may hunt antelope, deer or elk five (5) days prior to the earliest opening date in the hunt area(s) and for the sex of antelope, deer or elk set forth by the limitations of their license as specified in Section 2 of the current regulation for that species. This only applies to rifle seasons, not archery.

Other changes are summarized below:

Disabled Hunter Permit – The veteran’s disability percentage was adjusted from 65 percent to 70 percent and requires the decision letter to have been issued within five years from the date of application. Disabled Hunter Permits only allow a disabled hunter permit holder to be accompanied by a person with a Disabled Hunter Companion Permit who may take any animal the disabled hunter has lawfully wounded.

Shoot from a Vehicle Permit – All requirements remain the same; this permit was added to Chapter 35. This permit allows any person with a qualifying physical disability to shoot from a stationary vehicle to take wildlife. This permit does not allow a holder of this permit to hunt, shoot or attempt to take any wildlife from, along or across any public road or highway.

Central Visual Acuity Disability Permit – All requirements remain the same; this permit was added to Chapter 35. This permit allows the holder to use a scope that projects a visible light onto a target to take any animal.

Applications for any of these disabled hunter permits are available at all Game and Fish regional Offices or Cheyenne Headquarters Office. Applications are also available online. For questions regarding these changes, please call (307) 777-4600.