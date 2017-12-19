Charlene "Char" Kay Hemphill (March 11, 1956 - December 17, 2017).

Charlene “Char” Kay Hemphill, 61, passed away on December 17, 2017, in Rock Springs, WY, A resident of Rock Springs, since 1995, Mrs. Hemphill had been in ill health for the past eight years.

She was born on March 11, 1956, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, the daughter of Grady Neely and Marina J. Birchett.

Ms. Hemphill attended schools in Tonkawa, Oklahoma and was a 1974 graduate of the Tonkawa High School. She also attended Northern Oklahoma College and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.

She married Timothy Hemphill in Tonkawa, Oklahoma on April 27, 1975, and they later divorced. Her husband was in the United States Navy and they lived all over the United States. It’s been said that being a Navy wife is the toughest job in the Navy.

Ms. Hemphill was the Head of Housekeeping at the Holiday Inn for six years and retired in 2008.

Her interests included spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren; singing and she taught line dancing; she enjoyed watching hallmark movies; she was a ” Toys for Tots” supporter; a NASCAR fan of Jeff Gordon.

She was a member of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church.

Survivors include three sons Timothy “TJ” Hemphill and wife Lisa of Catoosa, OK, Michael Wayne “Mike” Hemphill, and Jonothon “JJ” Hemphill of Rock Springs, WY; one daughter Mandy Davis and husband Sean of Rock Springs, WY; three brothers Larry “Butch” Neeley of Tonkawa, OK, Gary Neeley of Ponca City, OK and Rex Neeley of Phoenix, Alabama; three sisters Marlene Fields of Fort Lupton, Colorado, Shurlene Milligan of Tonkawa, Ok, Cathy Lynn Riley of Ponca City, OK; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers Jim Neeley, Michael J. Neeley, and Delbert Jene Neeley and one step-sister Linda Lee.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of her life will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, December 22, 2017 at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 125 Firestone, Rock Springs, WY. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

